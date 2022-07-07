Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A trip to the lake is not what it used to be. Over the last few years, water levels have been decreasing more and more. That has led to some restrictions at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca

Texas Parks and Wildlife Division said that in 2019, the watershed, which fills the lake, started experiencing below average rainfall and that remains to be the case. The low lake levels have led to the restricted use of the fishing pier due to safety concerns.

Guests are also advised to use caution when launching or operating a boat on the lake. The state park is seeing few guests compared to this time last year. The low lake level is sure to be a contributing factor.

When asked if the levels have caused any damage to any watercrafts, the state said it has received only one report of damage to a jet-ski impeller.

The state encourages the community to take advantage of their other features, such as their walking trails.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.
Teen wrestler dies from apparent heatstroke during workout, school says
Border Patrol releases new details on Encinal chase
Update: Driver of Encinal car crash succumbs to injuries
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling

Latest News

Laredo councilmember addresses unauthorized Mines Rd. construction
Laredo councilmember addresses unauthorized Mines Rd. construction
Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas addresses low water levels
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop