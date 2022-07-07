LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A trip to the lake is not what it used to be. Over the last few years, water levels have been decreasing more and more. That has led to some restrictions at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca

Texas Parks and Wildlife Division said that in 2019, the watershed, which fills the lake, started experiencing below average rainfall and that remains to be the case. The low lake levels have led to the restricted use of the fishing pier due to safety concerns.

Guests are also advised to use caution when launching or operating a boat on the lake. The state park is seeing few guests compared to this time last year. The low lake level is sure to be a contributing factor.

When asked if the levels have caused any damage to any watercrafts, the state said it has received only one report of damage to a jet-ski impeller.

The state encourages the community to take advantage of their other features, such as their walking trails.

