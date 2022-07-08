$1.5 million going to the Springfield Ave. extension project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is getting $1.5 million to support business development in the city.

The federal grant is going to the Springfield Avenue extension, which is a four-phase project that will connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar Boulevard to Loop 20.

This funding will be used to help construct and develop phase two of the project, which is nearly two miles of new road and infrastructure connecting Springfield Avenue between International and Shiloh.

Miriam Castillo, the interim director of the Economic Development Department for the city of Laredo said, ”We look forward to seeing this project completed so we can see all the benefits that this type of investment in infrastructure in our city represents such as commercial growth, residential, job creation. That’s very important as well, the jobs that these types of projects create for our city both on a temporary basis and a long-term basis as well.”

No word yet on when the extension project will be completed.

