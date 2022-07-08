Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

$1.5 million going to the Springfield Ave. extension project

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is getting $1.5 million to support business development in the city.

The federal grant is going to the Springfield Avenue extension, which is a four-phase project that will connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar Boulevard to Loop 20.

This funding will be used to help construct and develop phase two of the project, which is nearly two miles of new road and infrastructure connecting Springfield Avenue between International and Shiloh.

Miriam Castillo, the interim director of the Economic Development Department for the city of Laredo said, ”We look forward to seeing this project completed so we can see all the benefits that this type of investment in infrastructure in our city represents such as commercial growth, residential, job creation. That’s very important as well, the jobs that these types of projects create for our city both on a temporary basis and a long-term basis as well.”

No word yet on when the extension project will be completed.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Sentencing delayed for Webb County Constable Pct. 1 Rodolfo Rodriguez
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling

Latest News

$1.5 million going to the Springfield Ave. extension project
$1.5 million going to the Springfield Ave. extension project
House catches fire in west Laredo
House catches fire in west Laredo
Laredo Police launch investigation after two bodies found
Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022