Blood & Tissue Center and Smiles From Heaven to hold Blood Drive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is inviting the community to come out and donate blood for a good cause.

The blood bank is partnering with Smiles From Heaven and Pla Mor to hold a blood drive in honor of two-year-old Bella Sanchez who lost her battle with cancer.

Organizers say any donation can go a long way in helping others like Bella.

For more information on how to get involved you can call 210-731-5590 or click here.

The blood drive will be today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pla-Mor at 2819 Bob Bullock Loop.

