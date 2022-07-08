House catches fire in west Laredo
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in west Laredo Friday morning.
At around 5 a.m. the Laredo Fire Department responded to a home at the 1400 block of Alamo Street.
The family says a motorized wheelchair caught on fire.
The chair was inside a room occupied by a woman in her 90s.
The victim was rescued by her daughter.
The family says the flames destroyed the room.
The victim was taken to a hospital for observation.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.