House catches fire in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in west Laredo Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m. the Laredo Fire Department responded to a home at the 1400 block of Alamo Street.

The family says a motorized wheelchair caught on fire.

The chair was inside a room occupied by a woman in her 90s.

The victim was rescued by her daughter.

The family says the flames destroyed the room.

The victim was taken to a hospital for observation.

