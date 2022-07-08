Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

House catches fire in west Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is reported in west Laredo Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m. the Laredo Fire Department responded to a home at the 1400 block of Alamo Street.

The family says a motorized wheelchair caught on fire.

The chair was inside a room occupied by a woman in her 90s.

The victim was rescued by her daughter.

The family says the flames destroyed the room.

The victim was taken to a hospital for observation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Sentencing delayed for Webb County Constable Pct. 1 Rodolfo Rodriguez
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Police Department
Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo
House catches fire in west Laredo
Blood & Tissue Center and Smiles From Heaven to hold Blood Drive
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project