Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022

Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo
By Justin Reyes and Brenda Camacho
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The case of two bodies found in northwest Laredo is classified as a homicide investigation by the Laredo Police Department, Friday evening.

These two deaths are now the city’s 8th and 9th homicides of the year, also making it the 6th homicide incident of 2022.

Authorities have launched an investigation after two bodies were found in northwest Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department the discovery was made on Friday morning at the 140000 block of Atlanta Drive which is located in the Mines Road.

Officers say two bodies were found near the side of the road.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit have conducted their preliminary investigation.

The arrival of the Medical Examiner is pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

