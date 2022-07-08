Laredoan pleads guilty to storing child porn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man pleads guilty in federal court to receiving and storing child pornography.

Ricardo Reyna, 22 admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography between May 1 and May 6 of this year.

During the investigation, authorities found 51 video files and 16 images of child pornography on his cellphones.

Reyna admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography on Kik Starting in 2020.

His sentencing is set to happen on October 18.

At that time, Reyna faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Reyna will remain in custody pending his hearing.

