Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of funds will be going to towards the next phase of a north Laredo expansion project.

On Friday morning the City of Laredo will hold a press conference in collaboration with Congressman Henry Cuellar to announce the Economic Development Administration’s grant of 1.5 million dollars.

The funds will go to the Springfield Avenue extension project in north Laredo.

Parallel to I-35, the Springfield Avenue project is a four-phase project that would connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar to Bob Bullock.

The funds will help construct phase two of the project and alleviate traffic in the area.

The conference will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at City Hall chambers.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.