Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of funds will be going to towards the next phase of a north Laredo expansion project.

On Friday morning the City of Laredo will hold a press conference in collaboration with Congressman Henry Cuellar to announce the Economic Development Administration’s grant of 1.5 million dollars.

The funds will go to the Springfield Avenue extension project in north Laredo.

Parallel to I-35, the Springfield Avenue project is a four-phase project that would connect Springfield Avenue from Del Mar to Bob Bullock.

The funds will help construct phase two of the project and alleviate traffic in the area.

The conference will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at City Hall chambers.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Sentencing delayed for Webb County Constable Pct. 1 Rodolfo Rodriguez
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital

Latest News

Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project
So hot in here!
So hot in here!
The trial for Matthew Naquin starts Monday, July 8. Naquin is facing a negligent homicide...
Laredoan pleads guilty to storing child porn
Laredoan pleads guilty to storing child pornography
Laredoan pleads guilty to storing child pornography