So hot in here!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the song says, “It’s gettin hot in here” and it’s only going to get hotter as we head into the weekend.

On Friday, We’ll start out a little breezy but still humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 106 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect nothing but a sunny and hot weekend.

Nothing but clear and sunny skies with temperatures at 106.

Now as we head into Sunday, we’ll hit a high of 107 and 108 on Monday with lows in the 80s.

Looks like we won’t be seeing much relief until maybe Wednesday when we drop to the 103s but our lows won’t get below 80.

If you have any plans for the weekend, make sure they include a pool beach or a water park because it’s going to be hot all over south Texas and even central and north Texas.

