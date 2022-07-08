Shop Local
Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after two bodies were found in northwest Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department the discovery was made on Friday morning at the 140000 block of Atlanta Drive which is located in the Mines Road.

Officers say two bodies were found near the side of the road.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit have conducted their preliminary investigation.

The arrival of the Medical Examiner is pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

