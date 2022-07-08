Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman’s wheelchair ramp

A grandmother in North Carolina is calling out the suspects who destroyed her wheelchair ramp at her home. (Source: WCCB, YCSO, CNN)
By Trish Williford
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) – A grandmother in North Carolina is calling out the suspects who destroyed her wheelchair ramp at her home.

The 76-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified by name, told WCCB she relies on her wheelchair to get around after undergoing several surgeries.

She said she spends her days swinging in her chair, looking after her beloved dogs and minding her own business.

“I like where I’m at if people would just leave me alone,” she said.

Last week, she said her friend drove her to the store, and when she returned hours later, she found piles of debris scattered in her yard.

“I said, ’Oh my God, what happened to my deck?” she said.

It was remnants of her wheelchair ramp and deck. She quickly called police.

According to the incident report, detectives found her wheelchair ramp broken into two pieces and wooden boards broken in half. Officers also noticed tire tracks leading away from the ramp and a piece of a bumper from a truck.

The woman said she has lived there for more than 20 years and never had any problems until now. However, she says that she recently had “a problem” with one person, who she believes is the culprit.

“That’s who I really, in my heart, know that did this. But I can’t prove it, so my heart doesn’t do any good,” she said. “The thing is, they tried to hurt me, and it didn’t go their way.”

The vandalism caused about $5,000 worth of property damage. The woman hopes the person responsible will come forward.

