Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -

“President Biden was warned in advanced that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences”.

These were the exact words that Governor Greg Abbott said after signing the Executive Order on Thursday, July 7th, that allows the Texas Department of Public Safety or DPS and the State’s National Guard members to arrest and transport migrants back to the border.

Governor Abbott says over the 4th of July weekend, over 5,000 migrants were detained.

The surge along with the ending of Title 42, and the “Remain in Mexico” program pushed the Governor to take the critical decision.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has already said under the case of Arizona some years ago, that an immigration issue belongs not the state, but belongs to the federal government”.

Those were the words of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, who disagree with the Governor’s executive order.

Cuellar says Governor Abbott must reevaluate his order since he has a history of working for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“They are there to fight crime, they are there to protect the highways and that’s what they do”, said Cuellar.

Jose Salvador Tellez a Laredo immigration attorney says that this executive order can bring consequences to the state.

“There is a violation under 19-93 that a police officer, law enforcement officer that doesn’t have the proper training, it loses their sovereign immunity or qualified immunity for any actions that take that violates somebody’s civil rights, but I believe that federal officials and lawmakers can change things”, says Tellez.

Time will tell if state forces will be able to send back migrants through the border legally.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.