Two Men Plea Guilty to Drug Charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two Texas men plead guilty to drug-related charges.

Bonifacio Turrubiates, 48-years-old, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 8, 2022, and Dionicio Sanchez, 46-years-old, pleaded guilty on Friday, June 3, 2022.

On April 28, 2020, both men had their car searched in a Laredo grocery store parking lot by law enforcement.

After the inspection authorities found more than seventy-six pounds of liquid meth hidden inside several fire extinguishers inside the car.

Reports say the investigation found the meth belonged to an organization with ties to the Cartel del Noreste.

Turrubiates and Sanchez are facing conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute charges.

They could face up to life in prison and a possible ten million dollar fine.

Both men will remain in custody pending a sentencing hearing.

