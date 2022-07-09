Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.(Source: Indian River County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in Florida said they’ve arrested a woman for hiding her mother’s body in a deep freezer so she could keep her disability payments.

Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Police arrested her on Thursday, but investigators said they found the body of 93-year-old Marie Hoskins in April during a wellness check.

The elder Hoskins died of natural causes two weeks before being placed in the chest freezer.

The daughter is accused of failing to report her mother’s death and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
File photo: Springfield
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

Latest News

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the...
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon final, 1st Slam
Abortion faces an uncertain future in Virginia, with a Republican governor and Democratic...
Legal challenges against abortion still unfolding
Climate change is threatening national parks in the U.S.
Climate change threatens national parks
An entrance to Yosemite is closed as firefighters battle a growing wildfire inside the park.
Wildfire shuts down Yosemite entrance