31 migrants found in Zapata County
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thirty-one undocumented migrants are found in Zapata County
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, a Zapata County Deputy Sargent noticed a black SUV as it ignored a stop sign.
The Sargent stopped to speak to the driver of the SUV after the SUV drove into a home at the 1000 block of Guerrero Avenue in Zapata.
Reports say the Sargent noticed when the driver was getting nervous as he was conducting a traffic stop.
This led to the Sargent asking if he could inspect the home.
Thirty-one migrants were found inside the home and turned over to Border Patrol custody.
