Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
File photo: Springfield
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

Latest News

31 migrants found in Zapata County
31 Undocumented Migrants Found in Zapata County
Webb CISD prepares for start of school
Webb Consolidated ISD Prepares for Back to School
Webb CISD prepares for start of school
Webb CISD Back to School
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it