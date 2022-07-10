Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Webb Consolidated ISD Prepares for Back to School

Student return to school on August 1st
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The district remains parents about upcoming important dates.

School is weeks away for students attending Webb Consolidated Independent School District. Monday, August first students will return to campuses.

If you haven’t registered your child for school at WCISD enrollment is taking place.

They are enrolling students on July 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at each of the campuses. The district reminds parents students will wear uniforms again this 2022-2023 school year.

Uniform orders will be taken from July 11 through the 15th at each of the campuses. Late order will start from 9:00 am to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jimmy Padilla Interim Superintendent for the district says they are trying to keep their parents informed.

“We are headed in the right direction, and we are going to make sure that everything we do is going to be focused on our students. And you know if we do that’s going to be a receipt for success and I think we are off to a great start,” said Jimmy Padilla.

Additionally, school supplies will be provided for the students district-wide.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
File photo: Springfield
Millions of dollars going to north Laredo expansion project

Latest News

31 migrants found in Zapata County
31 migrants found in Zapata County
31 migrants found in Zapata County
31 Undocumented Migrants Found in Zapata County
Webb CISD prepares for start of school
Webb CISD Back to School
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order