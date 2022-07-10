Webb Consolidated ISD Prepares for Back to School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The district remains parents about upcoming important dates.

School is weeks away for students attending Webb Consolidated Independent School District. Monday, August first students will return to campuses.

If you haven’t registered your child for school at WCISD enrollment is taking place.

They are enrolling students on July 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at each of the campuses. The district reminds parents students will wear uniforms again this 2022-2023 school year.

Uniform orders will be taken from July 11 through the 15th at each of the campuses. Late order will start from 9:00 am to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jimmy Padilla Interim Superintendent for the district says they are trying to keep their parents informed.

“We are headed in the right direction, and we are going to make sure that everything we do is going to be focused on our students. And you know if we do that’s going to be a receipt for success and I think we are off to a great start,” said Jimmy Padilla.

Additionally, school supplies will be provided for the students district-wide.

