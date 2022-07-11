Shop Local
Accident causes road closures on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic congestion on the northbound lane of I-35.

The Laredo Police Department reported the accident at around 8:30 a.m. on I-35 near exit seven.

This has caused the temporary closure of one lane of travel near mile marker 6.

Authorities are advising drivers to drive with caution and expect delays as traffic merges onto a single lane.

