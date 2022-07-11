Agents arrest 18th Street Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a gang member with an extensive criminal history.

Last week, Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville arrested Wilmer Sinclair-Centeno, 37 after he was found inside a freight train.

The agents say they were conducting a train check when they found Centeno along with five other individuals.

Record checks revealed that Sinclair-Centeno was affiliated to a dangerous group of people including the 18th Street Gang.

He was arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

