Crime Victim’s Compensation Program provides financial help to victims of violent crimes abroad

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If your summer plans involve a trip abroad, you may want to pack some reassurance that if something terrible were to happen to you or your family, you can seek financial assistance in Laredo.

For those of us living along the border, a quick international trip is common but as we’ve seen over the years, countries like Mexico are more crime-ridden than ever before.

As a result, the Laredo Police Department is alerting the public about a program that financially assists victims of violent crimes.

According to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs between 2020 and 2021, there were a total of 64 documented U.S. Citizen homicides in Mexico.

The cities that had the highest number of murdered Americans included Ciudad Juarez and Tijuana.

Whether it’s murder, assault or even a hit and run, the Laredo Police Department can help victims or their families seek financial assistance.

Norma Garcia with the LPD Crime Victim’s Unit says, “As long as they are a texas resident and they travel abroad and they are a victim of violent crime over there, they file a police report over there. They bring all the documentation here to me; I can help them apply for the services.”

Garcia says victims could receive upwards of $50,000 but it all depends on the situation.

Garcia says, everything works on a case-by-case basis so they can apply for services such as reimbursement of medical expenses or loss wages if they happen to miss work because of the injuries they might have sustained.

While the hopes is for people to stay safe in another country, Garcia says if something bad were to happen, they can always ask for help.

Just a reminder, the only way to potentially qualify for the crime victim’s compensation program is if the affected person files a police report in the country the crime occurred.

If you’d like to learn more about the program, you can contact the crime victims service unit at 956-795-3160.

