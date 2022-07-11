Deadly conduct incidents reported on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department got three separate calls reporting deadly conducts on Sunday July 10th. They were reported at the 3000 block of Guerrero, 3100 block of Pine St. and the 300 block of Ocean shortly before 7 a.m., within a few minutes of each other. There were no injuries reported, but there were alleged instances of property damage at the three locations.

Investigators from the LPD Juvenile and Gang Enforcement Team started an investigation. As part of that ongoing investigation, the LPD SWAT Team was used to serve search warrants at a home in the 2200 block of Cortez to ensure the safety and security of the surrounding community.

No incidents during the raid were reported.

No arrests have been made.

