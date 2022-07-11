ERCOT urges electricity conservation amid extreme heat

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A heat advisory remains in effect until nine p.m. and the punishing heatwave in Texas is driving up demand for power.

ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce their power use to prevent another series of blackouts.

They are requesting that Texans turn up their thermostats and postpone running major appliances between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ERCOT has also called upon large electric customers to lower their electricity use.

In May, the company asked Texans to conserve power during a heat wave that resulted in six power plant outages.

ERCOT’s statement said that no system-wide outages are expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.