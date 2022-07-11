Shop Local
ERCOT urges electricity conservation amid extreme heat

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A heat advisory remains in effect until nine p.m. and the punishing heatwave in Texas is driving up demand for power.

ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce their power use to prevent another series of blackouts.

They are requesting that Texans turn up their thermostats and postpone running major appliances between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ERCOT has also called upon large electric customers to lower their electricity use.

In May, the company asked Texans to conserve power during a heat wave that resulted in six power plant outages.

ERCOT’s statement said that no system-wide outages are expected at this time.

