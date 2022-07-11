Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
By KABC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An 8-year-old California girl had to get stitches after riding a roller coaster. Her family says a fellow rider’s phone flew out of his hand and hit her in the forehead.

Evie Evans, 8, and her mother, Della White, started their Fourth of July weekend trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the Twisted Colossus roller coaster, their favorite ride.

But a fellow rider apparently didn’t follow directions to secure loose items, and his cell phone flew out of his hand while riding the roller coaster, according to Evie’s family.

The 8-year-old started screaming for help after the flying phone hit her, smacking her in the forehead between her eyes and causing a bloody wound.

“You know, we were enjoying the ride... And then, she started screaming about her eye hurting, and I thought maybe something flew in her eye, like a piece of dirt. I didn’t see what had happened. I just heard her start screaming about her eye,” White said.

When the ride ended, the family called for help from park employees, and EMTs soon arrived. Evie then went to the hospital, where she had to get 10 stitches and a CT scan.

The family claims the man allegedly responsible was more concerned about his phone than Evie’s injury.

Police say what happened to the 8-year-old is not a crime, but her father, Josh Evans, says he thinks it should be considered similar to a hit-and-run.

“If you injure someone and leave the scene, it’s the same thing to me,” he said.

Despite being season pass holders, the family says they won’t be returning to the theme park any time soon, as Evie is now too afraid to ride roller coasters.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

