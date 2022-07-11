Heat of the moment

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Expect more than a moment of heat, as we prepare for a major heat wave.

On Monday we will start warm and humid in the low 80s and see a high of about 109, almost reaching that 110.

Heat index is sure to surpass the 110 mark, so make sure to drink plenty of water, crank of the AC and stay in the shade.

This heat isn’t going away anytime soon, expect a high of 108 on Tuesday, 106 on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, expect a high of about 106 as well as into next week.

We still have about 67 more days of summer until we can expect some relief from mother nature.

Until then, hang on until September.

