Human smuggling attempt ends in crash on Highwy 59

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a human smuggling attempt turns into a car accident.

Last Friday, Border Patrol agents were traveling on Highway 59 when they spotted an accident involving two vehicles.

Agents rendered aid to occupants of both vehicles until EMS ambulance and the life flight air unit arrived.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that both vehicles were involved in a human smuggling attempt involving two drivers and 14 undocumented immigrants.

The people involved in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

DPS is handling the investigation.

