Laredo Chamber of Commerce bids farewell to San Bernardo location

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce held its last hurrah at the San Bernardo Avenue location over the weekend.

With the move came the need to make some space and get rid of some unneeded clutter, so the organization held an auction on some of the items it has collected throughout the years.

The chamber of commerce is moving its headquarters to the 5700 of McPherson Road and in the process of packing, they found what they call many well kept secrets.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce Gabriela Morales says, there was just too much stuff for them to keep so they wanted to give the community an opportunity to take some historical items home.

Portraits, documents, photographs, sports items and even bobble heads were auctioned off for the community.

A diverse collection of items showed the decades of history collected and stored at the chamber’s office on San Bernardo.

All of the collectables were available for anyone to take home with a bidding price starting at $100.

The chamber houses a history of over 100 years with some items ranging almost 80 years old from past board members to government officials.

Many joined the last goodbye to the San Bernardo headquarters as they digested all the chamber’s gems, but they all had one thing in common, their love for Laredo’s history.

A silent auction was followed by the live auction that was filled with action from Laredo history lovers.

The auction not only means looking at the chamber’s past but contributing to its future.

Joseph Michael Dickerson says he wanted to help with some of the expenses moving forward so he purchased a deer head.

Dickerson’s law firm has been a member of the chamber for many years.

His new purchase will be housed on display at one of his offices.

But not all the chamber’s treasures were shared, the organization is keeping some portraits, records, and administrative items for their new home.

The new headquarters will open its doors to the public on August 1.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.