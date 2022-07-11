Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is assessing the damages after a fire broke out near a south Laredo park Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. at the 400 block of Stone, near Slaughter Park.

Upon arrival, fire officials found a pile of railroad ties on fire.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department says the creosote made it difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

Crews managed to extinguish the flames without extension or injuries.

Large amounts of water had to be used along with foam.

A total of 1500 feet of 5-inch supply line had to be used to feed water to the engines on scene.

A total of 13 units responded to the call.

