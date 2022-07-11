Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is assessing the damages after a fire broke out near a south Laredo park Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. at the 400 block of Stone, near Slaughter Park.

Upon arrival, fire officials found a pile of railroad ties on fire.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department says the creosote made it difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.

Crews managed to extinguish the flames without extension or injuries.

Large amounts of water had to be used along with foam.

A total of 1500 feet of 5-inch supply line had to be used to feed water to the engines on scene.

A total of 13 units responded to the call.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Fire reported at Slaughter Park
LPD reports Slaughter Park Grassfire

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park
Laredo Chamber of Commerce bids farewell to old location
Laredo Chamber of Commerce bids farewell to old location
Laredo Police investigating double homicide
Laredo Police investigating double homicide
Accident reported on I-35
Accident causes road closures on I-35