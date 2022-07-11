Shop Local
Laredo Health Department searching for medical volunteers for health fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is looking for medical experts to help volunteer for its upcoming Operation Border Health Prevention Event.

In an effort to help provide health services for local students and the community, the city will hold its Operation Border Health Preparedness during the last week of July.

Before it can do that, it needs medical doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners to help with the cause.

The event is scheduled to take place between Monday July 25th to Saturday July 30th.

For more information about how to get involved you can call 956-795-4950.

