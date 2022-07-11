Laredo Heat wins Lone Star Conference Regular Season Title

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

The laredo heat faced Corinthians from San Antonio in a game that would eventually decide the Lone star conference Champion…..

A back and forth game between the two sides took us to the 90th minute tied at zeros…

Captain Lewis Wilson spoke on the defensive performance after keeping their goal untouched saying “sometimes the boys can’t score and it’s up to us.. we defended well and we take pride in that”

The 0-0 tie between the two squads gave The Heat the Lone Star Conference regular season tittle something Laredo’s own Sebastian Rivera felt proud of after all these years with the club.

“It feels great... I was born here in Laredo, and I played here in Laredo Heat since I was a kid and now playing with the older team. It feels great and it’s an example for the little kids I feel happy to be conference champs” said Rivera after winning this year’s Lone Star Conference hampionship

The Heat now prepare to face Irving F.C on Tuesday night in a win or go home game.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.