LPD reports Slaughter Park Grassfire

Laredo Police Department reports a grassfire
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department reports a grassfire at Slaughter Park.

The Laredo Police Department is warning the community about a large grassfire reported near Slaughter Park and the surrounding walking trails.

The announcement was made on social media Sunday night.

The police urged the community to stay away from that area to allow first responders to access the location.

