Man wanted in connection to city’s eighth and ninth homicides

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted in connection to the city’s eighth and ninth homicides of the year.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Jainer Andrade-Lara.

He is wanted for two arrest warrants for murder

The incident happened on Friday, July 8 when officers discovered two bodies in a vacant lot at the 14000 block of Atlanta.

Officers were able to identify the two victims as Raymundo Nepumuceano Jimenez, age 29 and Edgar Nepumuceano Jimenez, age 22.

Both victims were brothers and Mexican Nationals from the state of Oaxaca.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined that both victims were shot and had been transported from a different location to the abandoned lot where they were discovered.

Officers were able to identify the vehicles that were used during the crime and also found a residence located at 2100 block of Culiacan in south Laredo.

As a result, Jainer Andrade-Lara, was identified as the prime suspect tied to the crime.

If you have any information regarding Lara’s whereabouts you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-7958-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Lara is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.