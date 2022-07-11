Not as Hot Late Week, Still Over 100F

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass remains above our area. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will come in each night through the morning hours. A little bit of a gulf influence will edge west into our area Thursday through Saturday, perhaps lowering temperatures under 105F, but we will continue to reach above 100. While an isolated shower with the late afternoon sea breeze is possible with a little more of an influence from the gulf, most locations will stay dry. We have had 5 days in a row 105F or above, 38 of the last 39 days have reached at least 100F.

