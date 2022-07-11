Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Two bodies found in Mines Road area
Laredo Police Investigating 8th and 9th Homicide of 2022
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Locals React To Gov Greg Abbott Recent Executive Order
Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Fire reported at Slaughter Park
LPD reports Slaughter Park Grassfire

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near Slaughter Park
Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
Laredo Chamber of Commerce bids farewell to old location
Laredo Chamber of Commerce bids farewell to old location