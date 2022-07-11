Thirty-one undocumented immigrants found in stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are found in Zapata County.

Last week a Zapata County Deputy Sergeant noticed a black SUV allegedly disregard a stop sign.

The sergeant spoke to the driver of the SUV after they drove into a home at the 1000 block of Guerrero Avenue in Zapata.

Reports say the sergeant noticed the driver getting nervous as he was conducting an investigation.

This led to the sergeant asking if he could inspect the home.

A total of 31 undocumented migrants were found inside the home and turned over to Border Patrol custody.

