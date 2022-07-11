Shop Local
A Very Hot Period Continues

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass over the central Great Plains (it reached above 110F in southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas) is being pressed southward across Texas, raising our temperatures. A weak wind shift boundary over south central Texas to our north with scattered showers is not moving further south, and does not offer us rain chances. Showers have reached the San Antonio area, but will remain north of our part of south Texas. We will see a few more mid level clouds in our skies during Monday and Tuesday.

