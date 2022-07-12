Agents find 32 undocumented immigrants living in stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is expected to face charges after authorities find over two dozen undocumented people inside a south Laredo home.

On Thursday July 7, Border Patrol agents and Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2 searched a house located at 2107 Culiacan Drive.

After a thorough search they found 32 people living inside all believed to be undocumented.

Law enforcement officers arrested Edgardo Hernandez Zamora in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.