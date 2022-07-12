Shop Local
Boiling heat, summer stench

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thankfully there were no rolling blackouts reported in our neck of the woods, the heat advisory continues to linger in our area.

On Tuesday’ we’ll start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 107 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will start to drop just a little by Wednesday and Thursday as we expecting a high of 105 for boht days.

After that Friday we’ll drop to 104 but then bounce back to the 105s for the rest of the weekend.

As long as we stay below the 110 degree mark, that can give us some relief from the extreme summer heat.

We just need to wait out the next couple of months until September.

