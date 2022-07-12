Shop Local
Commissioners approve hiring freeze for Webb County Constable Pct. 1

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County law enforcement office is talking about a recent hiring freeze and with crime on the rise, officials say right now might not be the right time to implement the freeze.

The office for Webb Constable Precinct One will be hurting for a bit after losing a member.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners approved a hiring freeze for the department.

Commissioners believe the decision to hire new members should lie with the newly elected constable that’s expected to join the department starting next year but not everyone agrees.

Chief deputy for Constable Precinct One Claudia A. Cantu says, due to the current events and the increase of violence right now, I don’t think it would be something beneficial to our community.

She goes on to say that she wants to make sure that everyone is safe, and that one position means a lot to them.

Cantu says they not only handle civil cases, but they keep the community safe.

Deputies handle up to 20 documents per week.

On top of that they attend court sessions and patrol.

She says reducing the department, even by one deputy means giving more workload to others.

Although Cantu believes the decision could lead to under staffing problems, Judge Tano Tijerina says this should not be a problem.

Tijerina says, “I think they have enough employees right now that they could do what they’re doing. So, I’m not sure it’s that much of a big problem but I think they’re going to be okay with that they have.”

While Cantu understands the commissioners’ decisions, she hopes they reconsider.

Cantu adds that her staff has enough on their hands with the increase in violence they have experienced after the Uvalde shooting.

In the meantime, precinct one will have the position of interim director vacant starting August.

The hiring freeze would end in January of 2023 when the new constable starts the position.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

