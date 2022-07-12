Continued support of IME-BECAS scholarship at TAMIU

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, July 12, the Consul General of Mexico in Laredo and Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) signed a memorandum of understanding renewing their support of the Institute of Mexicans in the Exterior (IME) Becas program for the ninth year in a row.

The program helps Mexican students living in the United States by providing them with educational resources. This year, TAMIU received a total of $7,000 from the program, which will be matched by TAMIU. Additional funding includes $10,000 from Uni-Trade Forwarding through the Mexican Cultural Institute and $5,000 from the Richer family.

A total of 37 students received the scholarship. Mayra Can, one of the 2022 IME-BECAS scholarship recipients, provided advice to those looking for financial assistance: ”Just get informed, to read and do their research because there are more opportunities than there are obstacles. Just to be careful about the deadlines and all the requirements.”

Eduardo Garcia, another recipient of the scholarship, said: ”The help is there. It really helps in financial stability.”

Each year, the scholarship is made available to both undergraduate and graduate students currently enrolled at TAMIU. They are required to submit proof of Mexican citizenship, enrolled full-time, maintain an overall GPA of 2.75 or greater or submit a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater for any incoming freshman students.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.