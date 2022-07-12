Laredo Police say 3 recent cases of deadly conduct could be linked

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details about a series of incidents of alleged deadly conduct reported on Sunday.

One of them happened at a grocery store in the 3100 block of Pine Street in south Laredo.

According to reports, gunshots were fired inside, leaving holes in the doors and walls.

Investigators say these three incidents may be related.

Joe Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department says, “All we know is that they used a firearm, and they did damage some property in the three locations. And it is being said that these three deadly conducts may be possibly related due to a feud that might be going on between families.”

No injuries have been reported and there have been no arrests made in the case as of yet.

