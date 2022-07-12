Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months

Shop Local
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - There is a chance that someone could become a multi-millionaire within the next few hours.

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.

This is the largest prize the lottery has offered in about 14 months.

If someone does come up with all the right numbers, the payday would be the 11th largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The last time the jackpot was won was in Tennessee in April. That winner collected $20 million.

