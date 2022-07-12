Shop Local
Mexican consulate working to transport migrant bodies to Mexico

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate is continuing to help the families of two Mexican nationals who were killed during a fatal vehicle crash in Encinal nearly two weeks ago.

The accident happened on June 30 when authorities attempted to stop the driver of a white Jeep Wrangler but the driver gave chase and ultimately crashed into a semi-truck at the Love’s truck stop.

A total of five people including the driver were killed in the accident, two of which were determined to be from Mexico. At the time of the accident, the Mexican consulate said it would help the victims’ families by returning the remains of their late loved ones.

Horacia Mungia Valencia, the Consul of Legal Affairs for the Consulate of Mexico said, ”We have contact with one of the families related to one of the Mexican nationals, a lady involved in that accident. We are waiting for the formal medical examiner’s office in order to ensure the name and nationality of the person involved in that accident.”

The consulate added that once they get the legal notification from the medical examiner, it will take about a week to get the official death certificate, and then they will need to get a certain type of visa to return the bodies to Mexico.

For more headlines. click here.

