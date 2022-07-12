Not as Far Above 100F Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot airmass is still in control of Texas weather. A hint of gulf influence will edge into our area by Thursday with temperatures likely under 105F, but still above 100F. The gulf air offers only a glimmer of hope for isolated showers Thursday and Friday with the afternoon sea breeze. Any showers would be scattered, and it would be a matter of good fortune to have one pass over one’s location.

