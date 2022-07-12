Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An off-duty officer of the law is arrested on DWI charges.

On Monday, July 11 Laredo Police Department was notified about the arrest of officer Arturo Davalos, age 48.

Davalos is a nine-year-veteran with the police department.

He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the judicial outcome of the investigation.

An internal investigation has been initiated by the Office of Professional Standards.

