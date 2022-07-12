Pony League World Series returns to Laredo!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of preparations, the day has arrived that will kick-start a week of girl’s fast-pitched softball as the Pony League World Series returns to the Gateway City.

The fun gets underway on Tuesday with the opening ceremony expected to take place at 7:30 p.m.

A total of 85 softball teams will be featured in parade formation as they make their way through the stadium.

Once they take their seats, they’ll be welcomed by Laredo city officials and Laredo Pony League officials and then hear some inspirational words from Olympic softball medalist Cat Osterman.

She’s made her way to Laredo to serve as keynote speaker for the ceremony, so the athlete’s and their family members are certainly in for a real treat on their first night in Laredo.

The real fun begins on Wednesday as the teams get into competitive mode in the hopes of winning this year’s world series.

The event has been proven to be beneficial to the Laredo economy as several hotels, stores and eateries see a big boost in business.

