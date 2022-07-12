TAMIU entrance globe taken down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The entrance to Texas A&M International University is seeing some changes after nearly three decades.

On Monday, July 12, TAMIU announced on their Facebook page that the entrance pylon globe was being taken down after 27 years of serving as an entrance beacon.

TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz said that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on the expansion of I-69 West, commonly referred to as “the Loop,” and the area in which the globe sat will be taken over for the project. Dr. Arenaz said, “[the project will] build around us an overpass and build the access roads around here. They purchased part of the property so they can do that and so we had to remove the globe in order for them to begin their construction.”

The globe is being stored away while TxDOT works on the expansion project. Arenaz said once the construction is complete, TAMIU will reimagine the entrance to the university that will include the globe.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.