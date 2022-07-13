1-year-old shot in New Orleans

Shop Local
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

