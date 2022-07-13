2022 Pony League World Series in full swing

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a night full of festivities as nearly 100 softball teams gathered at UniTrade Stadium to kick off the 2022 Pony League Fastpitch World Series.

Teams from all over Texas and Louisiana have descended upon the Gateway City for the next few days all hoping to win their age groups and take home some hardware.

Spirits were high Tuesday evening as the opening ceremonies kicked off with a parade of all 87 teams around the warning track.

The star of the show though was an obvious one as Olympic gold and silver winning along with three-time national player of the year for the Texas Longhorns.

Cat Osterman took the mic trying to impart two big things to the girls that have watched her and some of the other top players of the sport.

Osterman says, “We didn’t become good overnight, we were in their shoes at one point where you were at nationals for the summer and then you realize this is something you want to do, and you work hard at it. The message is to have fun but two continue working at it. It’s not going to be easy, you have to learn to love the hard to be successful and that’s my message to almost anyone but that’s the big thing tonight, these young ones are going to hit a point where it gets hard and you have to love that hard part.”

This kicks off a handful of days of action all over Laredo with the younger kids at the base, the 12 and under at the Benavides fields, the 14 and under at Independence Hills Park and the older girls at the student activity complex with all the games free to get into.

