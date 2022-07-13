Affidavit reveals more details about off-duty officer’s arrest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Court documents show the off-duty police officer arrested for allegedly driving under the influence had active warrants.

The arrest affidavit says on Monday night, a sergeant on patrol came across Arturo Davalos Jr. after a traffic violation.

He stopped the driver identified as Davalos who was riding with another man identified as Antonio Davalos.

Arturo had admitted to drinking a “Few beers” and when asked to take a sobriety test, he refused.

Records revealed that Arturo had an active warrant for his arrest, the warrant was for another driving while intoxicated case.

Through the investigation, an officer found that Antonio, the passenger.

Had a white rocky power substance believed to be cocaine.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Arturo was off duty and is now under administrative reassignment.

