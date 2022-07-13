Shop Local
“Cantinflas” international film posters featured at Border Heritage Museum

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An exhibit of international film posters featuring the legendary Mexican comedian Mario Moreno will soon open its doors in the Gateway City.

The collection features Moreno, better known as “Cantinflas,” throughout the Spanish-speaking world. The exhibit is made up of 37 posters that highlight Cantiflas’ six-decade career from his first film No te engañes corazón released in 1936 until his last 1981 film El barrendero. It will be on display at Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum until September. It will be an opportunity for anyone to learn and connect with the iconic character that became part of the Mexican national identity.

Andrea Ordoñez, Republic of the Rio Grande Museum Manager, said “when this museum was inaugurated, this used to be the home of the Montemayor family. One of those family members told us she remembers very vividly walking through the doors of the house and as she walked in, she saw Cantiflas playing the piano. So, in a way, he is coming back to visit this house, the Montemayor house.”

The exhibit is on loan from the private collection of Freddy Peralta. The public is invited to the opening reception on Thursday, July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza Street. After that, the museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Tuesdays.

Below is the KGNS Digital News Desk interview with Andrea Ordoñez where she talked about the rare collection of international film posters featuring Cantinflas that will be on exhibit at the Border Heritage Museum.

