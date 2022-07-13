Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI
Laredo Police investigating series of deadly conduct
Laredo Police say 3 recent cases of deadly conduct could be linked
Agents shut down stash house in south Laredo
Agents find 32 undocumented immigrants living in stash house
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
TAMIU entrance globe taken down
TAMIU entrance globe taken down

Latest News

In this photo provided by NYU Langone Health, Dr. Nader Moazami, right, and cardiothoracic...
Doctors transplant pig hearts into 2 brain-dead patients
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
1-year-old shot in New Orleans
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win